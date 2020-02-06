Frank Encinas Born April 12, 1974 Frank was born in Garden Grove, California, on April 12, 1974, to Lloyd Frank Encinas, Sr. and Della Borjorklin. Frank’s family moved to North Lake Tahoe when he was 12 years old and graduated from Incline High School in 1992. He lived there the remainder of his life in North Lake Tahoe. Frank worked as a painter and ski instructor, but his passions were live music and dancing, skiing and teaching others to love the sport, his many friends and family, and those friends who became family. He had an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep and positive way. Frank lived his life on his own terms. He lived his passions by being continually active. He skied every day he could, regularly played frisbee golf, and could be found swimming and boating on Lake Tahoe during the summers. Frank was dedicated to supporting the Reno/Tahoe music scene and could regularly be found handing out show flyers and dancing all night long. Frank’s bear hugs, outpourings of love, and infectious smile will be greatly missed and there will be a perpetual hole on the dance floor without him. Frank is survived by his father, Lloyd Frank Encinas Sr.; his mother, Della Borjorklin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Frank are invited to a musical celebration of his life to be held on February 28, at 6pm at the Crystal Bay Casino’s Crown Room, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay, NV 89402.