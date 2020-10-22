Fred Gschweng

Provided Photo

Fred Gschweng

May 14, 1941 – September 26, 2020

With the passing of Friedrich Reinhardt Gschweng, his resonating laughter and love will be missed by his wife, family and those who knew and loved him. Fred peacefully passed away on September 25, 2020 in Reno, Nevada, preceded in death by his parents, Emilie Steberl and Friedrich Gschweng, his sister Friedericke and his previous wife, Gayle Miller Gschweng.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Kay White Fischer; his children Chris Gschweng, NYC; Dr. Andrew Gschweng (Ashley), Milford, NH; daughter Emilie Gschweng Brown (Josh); grandson Bevan Kellett Brown, Hanover,MD; brother Paul Hans Gschweng, Valley Springs, CA.; cousin Stefanie Gschweng Nicolof, Orinda, CA and step sons Blake Fischer, Dallas, TX; Brendon Fischer, Denver, CO and Brooke Fischer.

Born in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, the family moved to Maulbronn, Germany in 1945 and to Lodi, CA in 1949 where he was raised. Graduating from San Jose State with a Chemistry degree he was employed by Dupont de Nemours in Wilmington, Delaware. Moving to Dallas in 2011 Fred retired to Lake Tahoe, Glenbrook, Nevada in 2013.

Fred was in the US Navy and served 2 years in Vietnam. Being an avid USTA tennis player, he enjoyed playing regularly at Dupont Country Club, Brookhaven Country Club and was a member of several doubles teams in Incline Village, NV. He also enjoyed sailing in his flying Scotsman, the ‘Miss G”, named for his daughter and had a real love for Lake Tahoe from childhood. As an active outdoorsman he hiked through the Himalayas to Mount Everest base camp and was active with Boy Scouts where Chris became an Eagle Scout.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring, 2021,

Donations may be made to League to Save Lake Tahoe (keeptahoeblue.org) .