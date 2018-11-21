1929 ~ 2018

Frederick "Fritz" May was born November 4, 1929 to Felix and Josephine May and passed away on August 17, 2018.

He had dreams of bringing his family from hectic Los Angeles to beautiful Lake Tahoe. He made that happen in 1971. While raising his family, he owned and operated his own business Swim-Gard Pools. He and his team serviced the swimming pools for the local mom and pop motels. Later he worked at George Whittell High School as a bus driver and a custodian before taking early retirement and making Sedona, Arizona his new home in 1988.

Fritz often traveled to Mexico with friends and a trusty 5th wheel trailer, camping and enjoying the lifestyle that so appealed to him. He spent time learning the culture and the lore of the places he visited particularly San Miguel Allende.

He loved his rescue Cocker Spaniels, first Rosie and then Cinnamon. They were two of the best pals he could have ever asked for. He was happiest collecting and restoring old wood body radios from the 1930s and 1940s and collecting old movie posters.

He lived by the motto that humor was the cure. While lifting spirits with his quick wit, he always chuckled along with you. He passed peacefully with his family by his side and will forever be remembered by all of those whose lives he touched.

Fritz was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Zalkind (husband Allen); sons Christopher, Gregory (wife Cheryl) and Patrick (wife Tammy); grandchildren, Nick an Bryan Green, Hannah, Alex and Anna May.

No service is planned at this time.