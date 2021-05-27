Gayle Cromwell

Provided Photo

Gayle Cromwell

September 10, 1931 – May 15, 2021

Gayle died with two of her sons at her side in Carson City, Nevada. She leaves behind many children, step-children, grandchildren, friends, and two sisters. Gayle was preceded in death by two of her children and her adoring and adored husband, Ron.

Gayle was born and raised in California. She married and started a family of many children consisting of “his, hers, and ours”. In 1973, she met and later married Ron Cromwell in Incline Village, Nevada. They remained together until his passing in 2016. They were active members in the community and received the Citizens of the Year Award. Gayle was the president of the Incline Village Symphony Association and the Chamber of Commerce. She was known for her beautiful singing voice and performed in the annual Incline Follies.

Throughout the years, Gayle relied on her strength, bravery, and family to help her through overwhelming hardships.

Gayle will always live in our cherished memories as a loving and devoted mother and friend. She was greatly admired and will be dearly missed.

A private family service will be held this summer in Incline Village, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Summit View Hospice, 800 South Meadows Pkwy #200, Reno, NV. 89521.