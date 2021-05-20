Geary Lou Burruss

September 13, 1946 – May 4, 2021

Geary Lou Burruss, (AKA: Walkerson) passed away at home in South Lake Tahoe on May 4th, 2021 surrounded by Love. Honoring a man who lived his life to the fullest is a challenge, and that’s exactly the way he would have wanted it. Geary followed his own path in life that began in the wilderness of Colorado and ended in his favorite place on earth, South Lake Tahoe. The forests, mountains, and lakes of the world were his church, music in all its forms was his love, and he enjoyed and held sacred everything that mother nature had to offer.

Geary loved nothing more than to have a good time, loved sharing a story and a drink with friends and was always there to offer a helping hand. His devotion to his family and his close friendships made him a man that many in his community loved and respected. He was a talented carpenter, a great skier, a goofy dancer and was quick with a Dad joke and a side smirk.

Geary encompassed everything that a true mountain man is about; respect and love for the natural world, unending toughness, grit, and courage, a soft spot for animals, babies, his daughters, and of course a love of women, a good meal, and a stiff drink. Cancer may have cut his journey a little shorter than planned, but he made the most of every minute and will continue to inspire the people who knew him to do the same, until we all meet again.

He is survived by his siblings George, Gerry, Tim, Edward, and Laura, his daughters Genevieve and Christine, his grandchildren Sarah, Kate, Noah and Jacob, and his chosen Tahoe family Jan, Delilah, Chris, Greg “Chappy”, Renie & Greg, Parker & Billie and many others who know who they are. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to http://www.keeptahoeblue.org to help protect our home for generations to come. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.