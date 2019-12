Gene Rose July 1936 ~ December 2013

Beyond words, it is hard to believe that six years ago on December 15, 2013, we suddenly lost Gene – our husband, father and brother. He left a hole in our hearts but not in our minds and will always be irreplaceable to us. I hope that Roscoe and Tucker, his beloved dogs, are up there romping with him.

With our love, AnnMarie, Claire, Laura, Joanna and Terry