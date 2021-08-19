GEORGE WILLIAM DEDEKER
WILLIAM DEDEKER
January 20, 1923 – August 10, 2021
IT IS WITH GREAT SORROW WE ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF GEORGE WILLIAM DEDEKER.
GEORGE SERVED IN THE U.S. ARMY IN WWII AS A MEDIC ABOARD THE USS SEA SNIPE TROOP SHIP AND CONTINUED HIS MEDICAL CAREER FOR THE NEXT 50 YEARS AS A CLINICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST. FOR THE LAST 30 YEARS HE SPENT HIS TIME ON GENEALOGY RESEARCH AND WRITING A BOOK OF HIS BELIEFS. HE WAS DEDICATED TO GOD AND TO HIS FAMILY.
HE IS SURVIVED BY MANY THAT CALLED HIM DAD, GRANDPA, BROTHER, UNCLE, COUSIN AND FRIEND. HE WILL BE SORELY MISSED.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT DONATIONS BE MADE TO WOUNDED WARRIORS IN HIS NAME. WOUNDEDWARRIORPROJECT.ORG
SERVICES ARE UNDETERMINED AT THIS TIME. INTERNMENT WILL BE IN ROCKFORD, MN ALONGSIDE HIS LOVING WIFE MARY LOU WEISNER DEDEKER.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User