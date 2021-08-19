GEORGE WILLIAM DEDEKER

January 20, 1923 – August 10, 2021

IT IS WITH GREAT SORROW WE ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF GEORGE WILLIAM DEDEKER.

GEORGE SERVED IN THE U.S. ARMY IN WWII AS A MEDIC ABOARD THE USS SEA SNIPE TROOP SHIP AND CONTINUED HIS MEDICAL CAREER FOR THE NEXT 50 YEARS AS A CLINICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST. FOR THE LAST 30 YEARS HE SPENT HIS TIME ON GENEALOGY RESEARCH AND WRITING A BOOK OF HIS BELIEFS. HE WAS DEDICATED TO GOD AND TO HIS FAMILY.

HE IS SURVIVED BY MANY THAT CALLED HIM DAD, GRANDPA, BROTHER, UNCLE, COUSIN AND FRIEND. HE WILL BE SORELY MISSED.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT DONATIONS BE MADE TO WOUNDED WARRIORS IN HIS NAME. WOUNDEDWARRIORPROJECT.ORG

SERVICES ARE UNDETERMINED AT THIS TIME. INTERNMENT WILL BE IN ROCKFORD, MN ALONGSIDE HIS LOVING WIFE MARY LOU WEISNER DEDEKER.