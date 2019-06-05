Gerald (Jerry) Albert Wells passed away peacefully in Reno, NV on Friday, May 17, 2019 with his loving wife, Donna, by his side. Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Jennifer Morton (Steven); and his grandchildren, Georgia and Logan Morton. He also leaves behind numerous other family members, friends, and colleagues. He is predeceased by his son, Adam Wells; parents, Albert and Emily Wells; sister, Jacquelyn Montgomery (Gordon); father-in-law, Donald Ruell (Della); brother-in-law Bruce McKibbin (Sandra), and niece, Denise Montgomery.Jerry was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon on September 8, 1950. On September 19, 1970, he married Donna, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1973 with a degree in Landscape Architecture and worked for over 40 years in the fields of public and private planning and landscape architecture. As a longtime resident of Carson City, Jerry worked for over 20 years at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and later opened his own consulting partnership in Lake Tahoe (Wells Barnett Associates) with his longtime friend and colleague, Lyn Barnett.Jerry enjoyed playing and watching tennis and was particularly passionate about sailing. He took multiple sailing trips in the Caribbean and Mexico, and he owned his own sailboat in Lake Tahoe when his children were young. Along with these adventures, Donna and Jerry took multiple cruises, which he absolutely loved. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia in 2015, Jerry fought hard to slow down the progression of his symptoms by participating in a local Rock Steady Boxing Club and making multiple trips to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. He never lost hope or gave up the fight. His bravery during this battle was remarkable. Jerry was an amazing man, loving father and husband, loyal friend, and the kind of guy willing to offer a hand to everyone he knew. We all miss him dearly.A memorial service to honor this fine man will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley on Roop Street in Carson City.