In Loving Memory of Gertrude Mina Lehman April 14, 1926 ~ September 23, 2019

She was a wife to Wilbert Lehman; mother to Gert Lehman, Leona Derner, Bob Lehman, Gary Lehman, Marlene Lehman and Carmen Christy; grandmother to 15, great grandmother to 25, and great-great grandmother to 6.

Gertrude was born in Bad-Wimpfen, Germany and she was the eldest of eight siblings. Once married she and her husband moved to California where they raised their six children. She was blessed with grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Up until the age of 89, Gertrude resided in South Lake Tahoe, California, then spent her remaining years down in Gardnerville, Nevada.

She passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019.