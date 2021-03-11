Glen Bisel
August 30, 1949 – February 8, 2021
Glen Bisel of South Lake Tahoe passed away suddenly at home in February. Glen and his wife, Deborah (Debby), moved to Tahoe in the early 70’s after spending the early part of their marriage in Orange county, California. They embarked on a new adventure together when they moved to the mountains, which they already loved. They enjoyed skiing together and all aspects of their life for over 40 years of marriage. In that time Glen and Debby welcomed their daughter, Geneva Walden (Isaac), to their world. She was the joy and center of their lives. Glen also started his own company and was proud to be part of the local business community for many years. Glen is predeceased in death by Debby, a little less than two years ago. Glen and his family were originally from Wisconsin, and they moved to southern California when he was a child. Glen is survived by two sisters and their spouses, Kathryn Mattes (Bill) and Christine Roberts (James). He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Karen Bisel, widow of his brother Bruce, and Cynthia Warren (Norman Warkentin), sister of Debby. In Glen’s memory, in lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care would be appreciated.
