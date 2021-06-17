Glen T. Smith

Glen T. Smith

June 7, 2021

Glen T. Smith passed on June 7, 2021. Born in 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he enjoyed 53 years of married life with his wife, Barbara Smith of Zephyr Cove, and was the father of two sons, Scott Tyler Smith, and Patrick Warren Smith, both of Reno.

Glen loved skiing, biking, hiking, and fishing. He applied his love of life, and creative problem-solving, and engineering and management skills to support a number of organizations in the South Tahoe area. He was a member of the Professional Ski Instructors Association, a ski instructor at Heavenly who was certified in several disciplines, including teaching adaptive ski lessons. He offered his time and service, often in a leadership role, to several organizations, including the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District, the Round Hill General Improvement District, and the Fire Safety Council. At Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian church, he was a Certified Ruling Elder, a long-standing member of the Building and Grounds committee and hike leader.

He was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He earned his industrial engineering degree from General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan and his Masters of Business Administration from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. Glen worked at General Motors for 35 years, retiring as an executive concentrating on quality control.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Mildred Smith, both of Cleveland, Ohio. In addition to his wife and sons, Glen will be missed by his three sisters and many relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 11 at 2 pm at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. A Glen Smith Memorial Fund for the benefit of the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church has been established in his honor, and contributions may be sent to the church.