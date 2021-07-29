Glenn Wooldridge
Wooldridge
August 25, 1933 – July 19, 2021
Glenn Leroy Wooldridge passed away peacefully on July 19th; his daughters, Theresa and Rose, were with him when he passed. He is survived by Lois, his wife of sixty-three years, and seven grandchildren. Originally from Park River, North Dakota, he joined the Navy at 18 and loved telling his stories from the Korean War. Glenn moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1969 with Lois and his daughters and has resided here ever since. He loved to travel and never met a stranger. His boundless creativity was expressed in his home and unique inventions. Glenn was a hard working husband, father, and grandpa, courageous and stubborn until the end.
