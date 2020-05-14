Gregory Brimm
Gregory Clark Brimm January 1, 1952-May 11, 2020 Gregory Clark Brimm, 68, of Reno, Nevada succumbed to cancer in his home surrounded by his close friends and family on May 11, 2020. Greg was born on January 1, 1952 in Modesto, CA. Greg loved sports, namely wrestling and football. He was a fantastic wrestler throughout high school, and was one of six players to be offered a full-ride scholarship to the University of Nevada, Reno for football in 1972. He continued his love for sports as a high school and college football referee for a decade during his fifties. Greg graduated from UNR in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in business. He began his career in the bread business throughout Northern California and Nevada before moving to Incline Village in 2008 to purchase the family business, Ponderosa Property Maintenance. Greg grew the business to great success over the last 12 years, but recently returned the business to his family due to his health. Greg enjoyed motorcycling, traveling, and spending times with friends and family. His infectious laugh, larger than life smile, and heart of gold will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him. Greg is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl, son, Nathan, step-daughter, Emily, 97-year-old mother, Margaret, brothers, Doug (Gloria) and Steve (Connie), sister, Kathy (Steve), and grandson, Bryce. Greg was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and close friend to everyone that knew him. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful team of Nichole, Donna, Heidi, and Jesse at Circle of Life Hospice for providing such compassionate care during Greg’s final days. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life for Greg will be held at a later date.
