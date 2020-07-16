Hans Ramelow
December 31, 1931 – June 1, 2020 Hans Ramelow, a longtime Tahoe resident, died after a brief illness in Grass Valley, California. He was 88 years old. Hans was well known in the Tahoe Truckee area. When he first came to Tahoe he owned and managed two garages. He then became the equipment manager at Mt Rose and latterly the Ski Mountain and equipment manager for Tahoe Donner, where he worked for more than 20 years. Hans was a native of Plauen, East Germany, and escaped to the West during the cold war. He moved to Canada and eventually to Oakland, where he met a German-born war widow named Johanna who had three small kids. Never one to shirk a responsibility, Hans took on the job of fulltime husband and father. Moving to Lake Tahoe, he and his family grew and prospered. Hans was known as a dedicated staff member, an avid skier who skied well into his eighties, and an entertaining storyteller. After he retired, he and Johanna traveled across the West US in a sequence of campers and RVs for many years and made many friends. His life was full of hard work, good times, beautiful Lake Tahoe and the scenery of the American West (he loved western life particularly). Hans is survived by his wife, Johanna (just turned 101!), his daughter Karin, and four grandchildren.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User