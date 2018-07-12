Happy 75th Birthday to the Late, Great Gayle Elizabeth Robertson!

Gayle "Gay" Elizabeth Robertson passed away on April 22, 2018 at Carson Tahoe Hospital due to respiratory complications. She was born on July 16, 1943 in Sacramento, CA to Howard and Betty Martin and grew up in Central CA.

Gay lived in South Lake Tahoe since 1979 and recently moved to Carson City with her husband, Richard. She loved her family and was always checking her Facebook to see what new adventures they were on and who had posted new photos or sent fun and loving messages her way. Gay had a contagious smile and a laugh that could turn any frown upside down! She was so proud of everyone and their accomplishments!

Gay loved to travel with her husband to see the country and visit friends and family everywhere, listen to music and even show off her very smooth dance moves. She was a collector and a generous giver. She would buy 2 of almost everything just in case someone else needed one. Gay was known to pay for the groceries of the person in front of her at the grocery store if she noticed a financial struggle. She especially enjoyed taking photos of random things but mostly of her family and flowers, both in full bloom. She also had the gift of gab, whether she was on her weekly adventure to the Bijou Safeway grocery store, the Al Tahoe Post Office or just being out and about, Gay would spark up a conversation with anybody and everybody. She told incredible stories, but you had to keep up because the subject could head off in a completely different direction in a split second. She was a talented baker, cook, knitter, seamstress, gardener and so much more. She never missed anyone's birthday or anniversary – She was known to call and sing to her loved ones in her "Marilyn" voice on their special day. Gay lived life to the fullest, always!

Gay leaves behind many loved ones who are missing her more than she could ever imagine. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Robertson, children, Denise Loewen, Valerie Beydler (Galen) and Mark Lowe (Lynne). Siblings, Howard Martin (Nancy), Vickie Jensen (Kerby), Jeanene Licudine. grandchildren, Helena Loranca (Andrey), Curtis Hernandez (Susana), Alex Hernandez (Jennifer), Matthias Weldon (Michelle), John Tomaroy (Jackie), 14 great grandchildren, Ivy, Halle, Curtis, Martin, Allie, Valerie, Kaelyn, Daysha, Drake, Calvin, Darla, Penelope, Khaleesi and Alistair. Nieces and nephews, Jason, Malia, Circe, Jessica, Sarah, Rachel, Andrea and many more relatives and very dear friends. Gay is predeceased by her parents, Howard Martin, Betty Broadway (Jim), siblings Gerald Martin and Clyde Martin.

Gay's biggest accomplishments in life were her family and relationships she built with everyone. If you were fortunate to have known Gay, then you know she was full of love, compassion, empathy, kindness, forgiveness and happiness! Prior to Gay's passing, Gay requested a BIG party be held in her honor – No tears, just good times making memories. That said, a Luau style celebration of Gay's life took place on April 26th, 2018.