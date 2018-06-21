Harry Lee Brown
June 21, 2018
June 21,1936 – May 9, 2018
Harry was born to Pauline Rogers in Clifty, Arkansas on June 21, 1936. He was the oldest of three children. His early years were spent in Quartzsite and Mesa, Arizona.
He attended and graduated from Mesa High School, later joining the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Boxer Aircraft Carrier during the Korean War.
He went on to work for Motorola, G. E., British Petroleum and became a senior staff project engineer for Arco.
Harry is survived by his three sons, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church 930 Julie Lane South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 on June 30th at 1 p.m.
