Helen Rolen

Helen died on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, after a long stay at the Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee. Helen is survived by her husband Clarence, to whom she was married for 58 wonderful years. She is also survived by her two sons, Greg and Scott, of whom Helen was very proud and loved very much. Helen also had seven grandchildren who will miss her warmth and smile desperately.

Helen was born on December 15, 1932 in Madison Wisconsin. Her family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland two years later. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School at age 15. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree, in Library Science. She later received a Masters’ degree from the University of Oklahoma in Special Libraries.

Helen began her career as a librarian at the University of Nebraska. Helen then moved to California and took a position at San Jose State University, and met Clarence. Helen and Clarence were married they moved to San Bruno where they lived for 34 years. She later became a Medical Librarian, serving as the Head of Technical Services at the University of California at San Francisco, Medical School. After taking some time off to raise Greg and Scott, she accepted a position at the Environmental Protection Agency. She then promoted quickly serving as a medical and research librarian for the Stanford Research Institute and Alza Corporation where she had critical accomplishments including computerizing library databases and she was instrumental in the development of the nicotine patch. Helen had a successful, productive and fulfilling professional career.

Helen and Clarence retired to Incline Village, Nevada in 1996. Together, they enjoyed the Lake Tahoe lifestyle including, hiking, tennis, boating, and sampling fine wines with their many friends. They became active members of the St. Francis of Assisi church of Incline Village. Helen was 87 when she died, but she died far too young. She will be remembered as a great wife, great mother, and great friend who not only lived life to its fullest but gave every second of every day to the ones she loved.