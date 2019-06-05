In Loving Memory of Dorothy Alice McKissock

December 10, 1924 - May 12, 2019Dorothy was born in Lindcove, California to Earl and Martha Peck and died peacefully on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 at the age of 94 in Escondido, California surrounded by her children. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Martha Butler Peck; her brothers, Jack and Earl Peck; Granddaughter, Christy Glaser; son, Gordon McKissock and husband Sherm McKissock after 72 years of marriage. Dorothy was a beautiful woman inside and out. All who met her felt her warmth, her sincere optimism and love of life. She took pride in always doing her best.Dorothy and Sherm were married in Baltimore, Maryland in 1943. Dorothy and Sherm had 6 children: Lynda McDowell, Gordon McKissock (deceased), Marge Glaser, Jeanette Grubbs, Marianne Johnston and William McKissock. Dorothy and Sherm had sixteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.During World War II, when Dorothy's husband Sherm (in the Merchant Marines) was shipped out to Naples, Italy, Dorothy was a draftswoman and was proud to have been a part of a team that drafted plans for the battleships being built for the war.In 1945 Dorothy and Sherm along with Dorothy's brother, Earl Peck bought some property on Sierra Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe, CA. They built some cottages (with the help of Earl Peck Senior and contractors, Vaughn and Ralph Plimpton) and rented them out each summer. During the summer Dorothy took care of the cottage rentals and her 6 children. Sherm came up from the Bay Area on the weekends. Since 1946 the family spent every summer at Lake Tahoe.The McKissock family lived in Alameda, California. In 1963 the family moved permanently from the Bay Area to South Lake Tahoe. Both Dorothy and Sherm were believers in giving back to the community. Both served at Bread and Broth for many years, both were active in the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church and Dorothy was a member of the Barton Auxiliary and worked at the Barton Auxiliary Attic Thrift Store for many years. Husband Sherm (Bank Manager for Wells Fargo) was very active in the South Lake Tahoe business and social world.As the children became older, Dorothy worked at Saks 5th Avenue and the Equinox in Harrah's as well as a real estate agent. She was a fantastic seamstress, there wasn't a challenge in the sewing world that she wouldn't take on.Dorothy and Sherm loved Hawaii and with friends bought an oceanfront condo on Maui in 1978. Every year they went to Maui and up through last year Dorothy enjoyed the Maui condo immensely.Dorothy and Sherm moved from Tahoe in 1968 to Calabasas in Southern California and returned to Tahoe (Stateline, Nevada) in 1978. They moved again to Escondido, CA in 2005 and the final move to Minden, Nevada in 2014. Both wanted to be close to their beloved Lake Tahoe.In Dorothy's final years due to breathing problems in the higher elevation, she moved into daughter Marianne and husband Stan's home in Escondido where Marianne took loving care of her.Dorothy is survived by five of her six children, Lynda McDowell (Robert), Marge Glaser, Jeanette Grubbs (John), Marianne Johnston (Stan) and William McKissock, 14 grandchildren: Kevin Kjer (Kristy); Kirsten Kjer Jobb, Karyn Kjer Clay (John), Robert McKissock, Ian McKissock, Joline McKissock Welch (Josh), Jamie McKissock Panco (Scott) , Sean Glaser (Marissa), Alyson Glaser Ritz, Heather Grubbs Smith (Robert),Tiffany Grubbs Hernandez, (Chris), Justin Johnston (Jennifer), Kylene McKissock, Jared McKissock. She is survived by 20 great grand children, one great-great grandchild. Dorothy's brother in laws; Jim McKissock (Kathy), Harold Agee (Nell) and sister in law Helen Agee Hacker. Her nephew Mark Peck, grandniece Tatiana Peck, grand- nephew Earl Peck, and nephew Dennis Peck.Dorothy and Sherm will be interred in Happy Homestead Cemetery, South Lake Tahoe, California during a private gathering.In memory of Dorothy, donations may be sent to the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, South Tahoe, California; The Carson Valley United Methodist Church in Gardnerville, Nevada or the Barton Foundation, South Lake Tahoe, California.There will be a Hawaiian theme celebration of life held Saturday August 31, between 3:00 PM and 6:30 PM at the home of daughter Marge Glaser. Please call and leave a message with Lynda McDowell, 775-392-1234, if you are able to attend.