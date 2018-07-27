In loving memory of Dorothy “Dotty” June De Lacy

June 27, 1931 ~ July 24, 2018

Dotty, 87 of South Lake Tahoe passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday July 24th, 2018 at Barton memorial hospital. Dotty was born on June 27th, 1931 in Ventura, Ca to Warren and Gertrude. She was a South Lake Tahoe resident for 32 years, and spent most of her career at Edgewood Tahoe as a merchandise manager in the pro shop. She loved the outdoors, music, cooking, traveling and had a great sense of humor and a love for life.

Her family meant everything to her and she was everything to them. We are all incredibly lucky to have had her unconditional love and guidance. Anyone who had the privilege to meet Dotty knows that she was a special soul who will continue to be remembered.

Dotty is survived by: Sons: Mark and David; Brother: Don; Granddaughters: Sara, Bridgette, Elena and Juliana; Granddaughters: Koral, Nia, Mya and Ava; and many lifelong friends.

"Don't cry for me, I'm not gone. My soul is at rest, my heart lives on. Light a candle for me to see, and hold on to my memory. But save your tears for I'm still here, by your side throughout the years"