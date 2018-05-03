In Loving Memory of Jean Gurney
May 3, 2018
Celebration of Life
Please join us on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 2-4 PM at the South Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Rd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.
Share memories at http://www.youcaring.com/jean-gurney
