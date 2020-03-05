Inez Teresa Rutherford

Provided Photo

Inez resided in Stateline, NV for 43 years, after moving to Tahoe in 1977. Born in San Francisco, CA in 1923 to Italian immigrant parents, she was raised in Los Gatos, CA, graduated from Los Gatos High School, and raised a family in San Jose, CA.

Inez was a self-made woman, who loved life and traveling. She was always ready to share food, or play a game of Yahtzee. She loved to laugh and had a no-nonsense, candid approach to the world.

A parishioner of Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church; a friend to many; a mother to two daughters and stepmother to 5; matriarch to three lovely grandchildren and 6 amazing great grandchildren. Her legacy of love and laughter lives on through her family.