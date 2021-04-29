Jackie Wayne Couch

Provided Photo

Jackie Wayne

Couch

March 7, 1959 – April 16, 2021

Jackie Wayne Couch passed away on Friday, April 16th after a valiant battle with cancer. He fought long and hard for quite some time. His greatest fear was losing his memory and intelligence during the chemo and radiation process, but he remained sharp as a tack until the very end. He was witty, sarcastic, and always gave everyone a good laugh.

Jack was born in Chico, CA and graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School in class of 1977. He went on to study drafting and architecture at Cal Poly. In 1988, he was diagnosed with AIDS and only given a year to live, but he persevered through 33 more amazing years.

The job he enjoyed most was working as a booking agent for Royal Viking Cruise Line, something he was very good at. Jack also loved gaming, and was exceptionally great at the Vampire live action role play interactive game.

Jack is survived by his loving mother, Mary Couch, and father, Wayne Couch of Dixon, CA; brother Ron Couch of Denver, CO; devoted nieces Randi Couch and Mackenzie Couch of Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Couch, South Lake Tahoe, CA.

His intelligence and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Friends and Family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 from 12-3pm at Milton and Carpenter Funeral Home at 569 N. First Street Dixon, CA, 95620. Burial service to follow on Monday, May 3rd, 2021 at 1pm at Happy Homestead Cemetery at 1261 Johnson Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.