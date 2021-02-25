James Edward Abel

Provided Photo

James Edward

Abel

May 20, 1951 – February 13, 2021

JAMES (ABE) EDWARD ABEL

5/20/1951 – 2/13/2021

After a challenging year and a half of fighting off pancreatic cancer, on February 13, 2021, Jim passed peacefully from his home into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Jim, born to Art and Dora Abel in Park Falls, WI, was one of nine siblings. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Park Falls, and continued on to attend the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire on a basketball scholarship, where he was an NAIA College Allstar.

Jim began his move West with some friends, stopping in Texas, where he worked as a surveyor. He eventually settled in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. in 1972. It was here that he met his lifelong partner and wife, Jane. Together, they embarked on a wondrous and blessed journey through life for 47 years.

Jim and Jane both worked in the casino gaming industry at Harrahs/Harveys Resort and Casino in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. Jim loved his friends and the outdoors. He was happiest snowmobiling, kayaking, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, skiing with any and all that would accompany him. His wife and he preferred camping over all other vacations….maybe because they could ”take the dogs”?

In 2005, Jim and Jane began attending Calvary Chapel South Lake Tahoe. Here he taught Sunday School to children 7 – 11 years of age. He enjoyed saying that the children taught him as much as he taught them. This endeavor remained a joy in his life to which he would often reference fondly throughout the following years of his life.

Jim is preceded in death by parents Art and Dora Abel, brother Bill Abel, and sisters Judy Golomb, Anita Shaske, Barbara Theirer and Dora Susan Allevo. Jim is survived by wife, Jane (Fleming), brothers John (Nina) Mexico, MO, Richard (Laura) Marshfield, WI, David (Patricia) Milwaukee, WI, and sister-in-law Linda Abel, Park Falls, WI, and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Jane wants to extend her heartfelt gratitude for the support and love that has poured forth from friends, family and co-workers. It surely has softened the pain and sorrow felt by Jim’s passing.