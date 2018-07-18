James “Greg” Gregory Nuttle

Greg was raised in Walnut Creek, California, graduated from Del Valle High School, attended San Jose State and studied Aeronautical Engineering.

Greg passed on May 31, 2018 after a short illness. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor to countless friends/coworkers from the EMS community.

He is preceded in death by his parents Everett and Norma Nuttle. He leaves his children Joshua, Jessica and Jim, 2 grandchildren, Everlee and Carmack his nieces, many close friends and his Ski Patrol Family.

Greg had an adventurous life and followed his many passions which led him to the Sierra Mountains to do what he loved as a Professional Ski Patroller for 30 years. He inherited the love of flying from his Dad, which brought him to the skies to be an Airline Pilot. Greg was an Eagle Scout, pro tennis player and coach, river rafting guide, lifeguard, Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club Sailor, extreme back packer and hiker.

His tremendous helping nature, intelligence and humor always made everyone comfortable. He had an "I got this" confidence and attitude even under tremendous pressure.

Greg will be missed by many.

Please join his Ski Patrol Family for a Celebration of life on August 3rd, from 5pm – 10pm at The American Legion, 2748 Young St., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.