James “Jim” Mueller, age 62, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, passed away on February 5th, 2021 , loved and supported in his final days by the family he adored. Born to Albert and Ardita Mueller on September 2nd, 1958 in Encino, Ca, Jim grew up in Tucson, AZ alongside his older brother, Al, and younger sister, Janine. Throughout Jim’s youth, he spent summers and winter holidays at the family’s cabin in Mammoth, CA, which inspired his lifelong love of the mountains and outdoor adventures. After graduating from Northern Arizona University with a degree in Business Management, Jim moved to South Lake Tahoe, bringing with him an entrepreneurial spirit, strong work ethic, and a heart of gold. He developed his first business, a snow removal service, became a ski instructor at Heavenly, and was a licensed real estate agent. It was at the annual Tahoe Fireman’s Ball that Jim met the love of his life, Linda (Burke) Mueller, and they married in 1996 after he cast a spell on her heart with his gentle nature and dry sense of humor. They had two sons, Max and Luke, who were the light of his life. He coached the boys sports teams, volunteered for school and church trips, and with his quiet strength taught them what it was to give the best of yourself to family, friends and community. Jim volunteered and served on the board at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. He loved skiing, mountain biking, four wheeling, laughing with his buddies on Wednesday Jeep nights, and spending days out on the lake with Linda and the boys. Jim’s creativity, positive attitude, and pioneering spirit helped lay the groundwork for the businesses he owned and operated throughout the years. He owned and developed Lake Tahoe Snowmobile Tours for ten years, owing much of it’s success to Jim’s enthusiasm in sharing his love of the outdoors with others. Jim then founded Adventure Mountain Lake Tahoe, developing it over the past fourteen years into a popular sledding resort enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people over the years. Jim was the kindest of souls, quick to share a smile or lend a helping hand, was dedicated to the Lord, and left a legacy of the best kind in a loving, close family. Although he will be missed more than words can describe, all who knew Jim can’t help but smile at the memory of that endearing, sweetheart of a man. Jim is survived by his loving wife Linda Mueller, his sons Max Mueller and Luke Mueller, his brother Albert Jr (Susan) Mueller, sister Janine Mueller, and nephews, nieces and cousins, and countless friends. Jim was predeceased by his mother and father, Albert and Ardita Mueller. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Bread and Broth. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 19th, location TBD.