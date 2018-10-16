1953 ~ 2018

James Martin Day was born June 9th 1953 in the Dalles, Oregon to his parents Robert and Arlene Day and brother Vern where he grew up and developed his love for nature, fishing and hunting.

James was always an avid animal lover, he was in his element when he was camping, fishing and being out on the water and these things are what drew him to South Lake Tahoe. That is where he met his soul mate and love of his life, Antoinette Ferrante, and at the tender age of 21 James married Antoinette in a small service in a little chapel at the base of Kingsbury grade. They were married young but the love they shared spanned decades. James and Antoinette had 2 beautiful daughters Coral Lathrop and Amy Day, and in 1994 they welcomed a son Dominic Day.

His children were the light of his life and his whole world. They were blessed with 17 grandchildren (Dalton, Tristan, Dawson, Drake, Lacey, Brendan, Zander, Donovan, Delaney, Austin, Ben, Josh, Zack, Atticus, Gemma, Rickie, Ace) whom he adored very much. He enjoyed sharing his love of boating, camping and fishing with them every chance he got.

James and Antoinette opened their hearts and home to 7 of their nieces and nephews (Jeanette, Kara, Frankie, Stevie, Addison, Cassidy, and Coral) when they needed them the most and gave them the love and shelter they needed to grow up into the amazing people they are today. He had a special bond with nephews Ivan and David. He also had a bond with Kathy.

James had a beautiful soul and a love for life that was insatiable, he was generous and compassionate and loved his family deeply, and he was fiercely protective of those he loved.

James was ripped away from us far too soon by the cancer that stole our time with him on October 7th 2018 at his daughter Amy's house in Rocklin, California. The hole he leaves behind can never be filled. Though he may physically be gone, he will never truly leave, as he will live on in the hearts of his family and close friends.

Please join us in a Celebration of his Life at one of his favorite places, Blue Lakes at the end of the Lower Blue Lake day use area on October 27th at 12pm.