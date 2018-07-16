October 5, 1931 ~ July 8, 2018

James Postell Jervey, III, passed away on Sunday, July 8th in Reno, Nevada. Jim was born in Newport, Rhode Island on October 5, 1931 to James Postell, Sr. and Ann Sullivan Jervey.

He was an Airman in the U.S. Navy having served in the Korean War on USS aircraft carriers, Boxer and Lake Champlain.

Jim has been a resident in Incline Village since 1987, formerly from Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was a Charter Member of and Past President of the Rotary Club of Tahoe Incline, a member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, and had been active in AA for many years. He was a painting contractor both in Incline Village and Fort Lauderdale, FL, where he owned and operated a store called Jervey's Paint and Wallpaper.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael, his sister Ann (Kim) Thompson and his niece Mary Thompson Moore. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, son Tom Jervey, daughter-in-law, Debra, grandchildren, Sam and Alina Jervey of Eugene, Oregon. Also surviving are Ruth's children, Lauren Kushner of Vero Beach, FL and Richard Chadwick of Concord, NC plus 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, July 28th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 341 Village Boulevard, Incline Village including Military Honors. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Renown Hospital in Reno would be appreciated.