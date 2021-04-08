Jay Adams “Jaybird”
August 15, 1958 – March 20, 2021
Jay Adams was born in Dallas, TX in 1958. He grew up in Antioch, CA. A life long outdoorsman, Jay moved to the Lake Tahoe area in the late 80s. He loved hiking in Desolation, telemark skiing, snowshoeing with his dogs (Astro and McGee, with whom he is now reunited), and teaching his granddaughter how to fish. He knew all the best swimming holes. He loved his friends and sharing good times and tall tales. Jay is survived by his mother, Eleanor O’Donnell of Antioch, CA; his father, Gordon Adams of Atlanta, GA; his sibling, Kerry Adams of San Francisco, CA; his daughter Vaile Adams-Fujikawa, his son-in-law Rex Fujikawa, and his granddaughter Penelope Fujikawa, of Oakland, CA. Services will be held in the Summer of 2021 in the Lake Tahoe area. In lieu of flowers, Jay’s family requests that you make a donation to your local SPCA; Jay always liked dogs better than people.
