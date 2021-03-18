Jay Edward Krouskoupf
Krouskoupf
October 12, 1958 – March 8, 2021
Jay E. Krouskoupf was a long time resident of South Lake Tahoe where he raised his three children April, Kimberly and Ryan. He was a big part of the community while his children grew up. He was funny, light hearted and determined. A man of many trades and talents. Growing up some of our greatest memories were at the recreation center where he refereed basketball and on the softball field during summer, watching him umpire. He was very active and had a variety of talents and hobbies. He participated in paintball tournaments, bowled in league, loved golfing, played a mean game of pool, was a foosball master and collector of many things over the years, baseball cards being one of them. He was a lover of cars and excellent mechanic. Everybody knew Jay! One of his greatest accomplishments was his role as a father. We feel so lucky and grateful he was our dad. We will miss him so very much.
