Jean-Jacques (JJ) LeBlanc
Jean-Jacques ( JJ) LeBlanc December 8, 1934 – June 19, 2020 Jean-Jacques Pierre Aime Joseph (JJ) LeBlanc passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born to Dr. Jean and Marie LeBlanc in Manchester, NH on December 8, 1934 along with his twin sister, Jacqueline. JJ served as a lieutenant in the US Navy as a Naval Aviator. After his military service, JJ worked for PanAm as a pilot, where he met his wife of 53 years, Joan Novak. JJ finished his career with United Airlines. JJ lived life to the fullest, he traveled the world with his loving wife, experiencing exciting new cultures. He loved playing tennis, hunting, fishing, and playing cards. His legacy will live on in his family and his memory will forever be etched in their hearts. He is survived by his wife Joan; his children and their spouses Jean & Oksana LeBlanc, Dominique & Kathlene LeBlanc, Nicole and Derrick Hamner; and his nine grandchildren Tommy, Angelina, Lera, Sophia, Berit, Garen, Michelle, Gabrielle and Jean-Luc. He is also survived by his sisters, Sister Jacqueline, Camille, Monique and Michelle. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline. JJ will be laid to rest on July 23, 2020 at 12:30 am at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV. Followed by a Celebration of Life, at his son’s home in Washoe Valley.
