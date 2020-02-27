JEANETTE KAY (WIENS) FRANCIS

Provided Photo

A loving daughter, sister, wife and mother passed peacefully at age 79 with her family at her side. She was born in Fairbury, Nebraska in 1940 when the family moved to San Jose, California in 1942. She attended the San Jose School District schools graduating from Willow Glen High School 1958. Married Ron Francis, 1961 in San Jose, CA. Living in San Jose for 45 years with her husband, son Troy and daughter René; then moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1987 and been in Tahoe for 33 years. Married for 58 years. Employed by San Jose School District as teacher’s aide for 17 years. Other opportunities appeared in retail clothing at Macy’s and Winchester Western Wear, everything “urban cowboy”. Coming to South Lake Tahoe employed by Outdoorsman. A friend at Outdoorsman directed her to a job at Bobby Page’s Dry Cleaners. Employed at Bobby Page’s 27 years the last 10 years working part time. She had many friends on each side of the state lines. Preceded in death by her Parents, Brother, Sister and Son. Survived by her husband Ron Francis and daughter René and son-in-law Scott Serpa. Greatly missed, absence leaves a huge void in our lives.

Military graveside burial at Bakersfield National Cemetery Arvin, CA Spring 2020