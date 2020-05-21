Jeff Sanfilippo

Provided Photo

Jeff Sanfilippo passed away unexpectedly on April 28th, 2020 at his home in South Lake Tahoe. He was born on February 3, 1967 at Barton Hospital and he relished life growing up in Tahoe being a “local” enjoying “all things Tahoe”. He loved skiing, the water, the outdoors and fishing with his dad at the bridge. He will be remembered for his kindness and his ready smile, his infectious laugh, and his love and protection for his children. He was a great dad. He was a creative cook and enjoyed sharing his talent with friends. More recently he enjoyed the play “Hamilton” with his daughter.

He graduated in 1985 from South Tahoe High School, then spent time in San Diego attending college. He loved the hectic years in the kitchen of local restaurants and then made the transition to Raley’s, where he spent the last 30 years.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Linda Sanfilippo, Minden, NV, and locally by his fiancé, and love of his life, Lois Peterson, his son, Trenton and daughter, Hailey and his close family, Tannen(Lilly) and Shayla Peterson, his uncles, Tom Sanfilippo, Chuck(Shirley) Sanfilippo, Myrtle Beach, SC, aunt, Jane(Richard) Hough, Colfax, CA, and cousins, Anthony(Rebecca) and Victoria Sanfilippo, Mark Beik and Lisa(Chris) Murphy, and Mark(Paula) Sanfilippo and Cary Sanfilippo. His infant daughters, McKayla and Stacia preceded him in death.

He was hard on his toys and hard on himself. “You will see his reflection in the snow-covered mountains…”