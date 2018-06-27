Jennifer Ellayne Jerome Craig

March 25, 1970 ~ June 24, 2018

Jennifer passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at the age of 48, due to Stage IV Colon Cancer.

She was born to Anthony Jerome Sr. and Lana Jerome on March 25, 1970 in Pontiac, MI.

Jennifer loved life and cared for everyone she ever met, and many that never met her. She was a strong woman who always lit up a room with her generous smile. Jennifer had a tremendous impact on everyone and the size of her heart, the love she had for her family and friends, will never be lost.

Jennifer was one of the greats and will forever be missed.

Jennifer's Celebration of Life, Wednesday, July 11, 12pm to 3pm at Riva Grill, 900 Ski Run Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe, CA.