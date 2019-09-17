Jennifer (Jenny) Susanne Scott Fox came into this world at Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, California on November 8, 1980, and passed away at the age of 38 August 9, 2019.



Jenny attended the Tahoe Parents Nursery School, Sierra House Elementary and the South Tahoe Middle and High School. After graduation, she attended San Diego State University and California State University, Sacramento where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude in Communications. She began her work career working at Caesars in Lake Tahoe before moving on to a casino host position in Las Vegas. She and Chris Fox married in 2006 at the Edgewood Golf Course and moved to Texas, where Jenny was an Event Manager for the Freeman Coliseum in

San Antonio. Jenny and Chris eventually moved back to Las Vegas. Following their divorce, Jenny remained in Las Vegas, where she had several jobs in sales and marketing and even had a radio interview. She was able to do a lot of traveling around the US, the Bahamas and Mexico, and especially enjoyed spending time at the ocean, going to Disneyland and experiencing an adventure swimming with dolphins. But she always missed her hometown, Lake Tahoe, and was set to move up to Carson City, Nevada at the end of August.



As a young child, and continuing through her life, she was always the one to make new friends, play games, and laugh. Everyone who knows Jenny loved her contagious laughter! Jenny loved to dance, ride her bike, and she loved to “slog” – jog and walk at sunrise and sunset.



If we had to choose one word to describe Jenny, it would be LOVE. Jenny LOVED animals, and would do anything in her power to rescue cats, dogs…all creatures large and small, young and old, even ladybugs. She loved to dance, listen to music, make faces, bake chocolate cake, hang Christmas lights all year round, watch romantic movies (especially romantic Christmas movies), watch football, and make people laugh. Jenny loved many things, but more than anything she loved people. She loved each and every person as they came into her life. Her ability to empathize with and bond with people was seen from her first job hosting at the Riva Grill to her last marketing job. Always willing to listen and offer advice, she connected with many people in all walks of life, from wealthy to poor, men and women, old to young. Jenny could talk to anyone, anywhere, and anytime. She always wanted to encourage, support, and build up those who needed it. She loved to make people laugh and her smile would light up the room.

She could share any story and make it memorable and funny. She could quote most any line from her favorite sitcom “Friends” and act out the scene. Her friendships and family ignited the hearth that was her heart. The ripples of Jenny’s journey are still seen today: in every person who remembers her, or her friends who will think of her and smile because you can’t help smiling when you think of her.



Jenny is survived by her parents Patty Scott (Mike Munsen) and Les (Lori) Scott, her sister Shawna Scott (Julie Stowasser), her aunt and uncle Bruce and Gail Van Vranken, cousins Sara (Jason) Knoll, Emily (Kevin) Varnee and

their families, aunt Cheryl Scott and uncle Rob Scott, and cousin Cody Scott and family. Her kitties Reba, Thumper, and Lily have a new home with Patty and Mike in Lake Tahoe.



Jenny was predeceased by her grandparents Mary and Richard Van Vranken and Naomi and Vernon Scott, and her cousin Richard Van Vranken.



All are invited to share memories and/or pictures of Jenny at a “CELEBRATION OF LIFE” being held at Lakeview Commons in South Lake Tahoe, on October 5, 2019, 1pm-2pm. Feel free to bring a “nosh” if you would like.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe https://hstt.org/



As Jenny would always encourage, “Have a blessed day”.