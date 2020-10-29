Jeremy Wilson
April 14, 1982 – October 18, 2020
Jeremy (Jer) Ryan Wilson, 38, passed away on October 18th, 2020. He was born and raised, and spent the majority of his life, in South Lake Tahoe, CA, a town he loved so much. He is survived by his mother, Denise Wilson, children Dylan (7), Aiden (5), and their mother, Holly Wilson. He is predeceased by his father, Mark Wilson, and brother, Jeff Wilson, both of South Lake Tahoe.
Jeremy grew up in a very close, tight-knit family. In his youth he played baseball, basketball and football, and then went on to work for CalTrans in his adult years. Jeremy lived for his children and mom, and loved spending time with his family. He was loved by all those who met him, his laugh was infectious, and he always kept his friends close to his heart and thought of them as his family. He loved the Tahoe life, taking every opportunity to be outdoors, camping, fishing, quadding, BBQing and going to the beach. He was a fun-loving dad and adored his children more than life. He will be greatly missed by so many.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 2pm, location to be announced. A GoFundMe account has been set up for his children.
