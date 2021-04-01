Jerry Ross
March 17, 2021
Jerry Ross passed away peacefully from cancer. He was born in Texas in 1945, attended Newark High in California, served the Army 5 years in the Vietnam War.
He moved with his family to SLT in 1976, worked mostly as a mechanic and owned Jerry’s Vacuum Repair.
He has enjoyed a life of camping, fishing, boating, off-roading, gardening, flying eagles at L.T.W.C., all aspects of radio control, and especially his family, his dog Chance, and his Lake.
He is survived by his wife Lori of 49+ years, daughter Terry, son Randy, and 2 granddaughters. In loving memory: RIP Jerry…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User