Jerry Ross

Provided Photo

Jerry Ross

March 17, 2021

Jerry Ross passed away peacefully from cancer. He was born in Texas in 1945, attended Newark High in California, served the Army 5 years in the Vietnam War.

He moved with his family to SLT in 1976, worked mostly as a mechanic and owned Jerry’s Vacuum Repair.

He has enjoyed a life of camping, fishing, boating, off-roading, gardening, flying eagles at L.T.W.C., all aspects of radio control, and especially his family, his dog Chance, and his Lake.

He is survived by his wife Lori of 49+ years, daughter Terry, son Randy, and 2 granddaughters. In loving memory: RIP Jerry…