Jerry Starkey

Jerry Starkey

August 11, 1950 – September 11, 2021

It is with deep sorrow the family of Jerry Allen Starkey announces his passing on September 11, 2021.

Jerry was born on August 11, 1950 to Lillian and Carroll Starkey in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was raised in Napoleon, ND and graduated from Napoleon High School in 1968. Following his stellar athletic achievements in high school, Jerry was offered an athletic scholarship to attend Valley City State University in Valley City, ND where he played basketball and baseball. He received his bachelor’s degree from Valley City in 1972 with degrees in Physical Education and Social Studies. Jerry continued his education pursuing a master’s degree in Physiotherapy from the University of Arizona which he completed in 1974.

Thus began a career journey that took Jerry to a variety of locales from Miami, FL; the Bahamas; Crested Butte, CO; Wayne, NE; Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in the Middle East, and finally to South Lake Tahoe, CA. During that journey, he worked as a high school and college athletic trainer for national teams, in sports medicine facilities around the world, and finally with a medical group in South Lake Tahoe.

It was in Bahrain that he met the love of his life, Jane Partington. They were joined in marriage in Bridport, England on June 15, 1991, and remained happily married for over 30 years.

Jerry had a love for adventure and the outdoors. He was a very accomplished free diver and spear fisherman, reaching depths over 100 feet. Jerry also enjoyed scuba diving and did so in the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf, the Maldives, Cozumel, Belize, and Thailand. He was an expert skier who skied the Alps, the Rockies and eventually the Sierras where he volunteered as a National Ski Patroller with his beloved Avalanche Rescue Dog, Rusty. Jerry was an early pioneer of windsurfing in the late 70’s. In addition, he was an avid sailor. He purchased his first sailboat in Florida as a liveaboard and taught himself how to sail. Jerry went on to own and race sailboats in the Caribbean, Bahrain, and eventually South Lake Tahoe. Jerry and Jane were very active in the Windjammer Yacht Club and were frequently asked to crew race boats in San Francisco Bay as well as Lake Tahoe. He was also a skilled mountain biker and dedicated runner.

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife, Jane Starkey; his brother, Jon Starkey; daughter Jermaine Matthews; grandchildren Jaden and Jenna, and a countless number of close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved golden retrievers Rusty and Cooper.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heavenly Avalanche Rescue Dog Program. Checks can be made payable to Heavenly Patrol Fund C/O Heavenly Avalanche Rescue Dogs

PO Box 13785 SLT, CA 96151 or by donating online to the Heavenly Patrol Fund/Dogs.

To know Jerry was to love him; he will be missed beyond words.

A Celebration of Life to be announced.