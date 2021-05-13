Joan Currie

October 12, 1939 – April 16, 2021

On Friday, April 16, 2021 Edwina Joan Currie, loving mother of two sons passed away at the age of 81.

Edwina “Joan” was born on October 12, 1939 in Cohocton, NY to Edward and Hazel (Crants) Cosgriff. Joan worked in the casino industry for more than 50 years, starting at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in 1962 and retiring from the Mirage in 2017.

Joan was always active in politics, both local and national. She was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1980. As a single mother, Joan raised two sons in South Lake Tahoe. She was a loving and caring person to all. Joan enjoyed travel, and visited many destinations, including Ireland and Hong Kong. She loved holidays and always made sure her house was decorated for each. Joan has been an active and sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for the last 37 years. She always faced life’s challenges with courage and integrity. Joan lived her life Happy, Joyous and Free.

Joan passed in her own home, surrounded by family, holding her dog “Izzy.” Joan was preceded in death by her father, Edward, her mother, Hazel, brother and sisters, Jerry, Sally, and Barbara. She is survived by her two sons, Scott Bridges and Brad Currie.

A Funeral service will be held on Monday June 7, 2021 at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Catholic Church on West Sahara Ave, Las Vegas NV at 10:00am.