Joan Marie Jack
January 3, 2018
October 2, 1933 ~ November 27, 2017
Rosary will be held Friday, January 12, 2018 at 6:00pm at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday January 13, 2018 at 10:00am, followed by a Celebration of her amazing life in Grace Hall, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Theresa's Catholic Church or Barton Hospice.
