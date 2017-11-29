Joan Marie Jack

October 2, 1933 – November 27, 2017

Joan Jack passed away peacefully on November 27, 2017 in South Lake Tahoe, California, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan is survived by her 6 children and their spouses, Sue (Bruce Detweiler), Paul (Lynda), Dave (Diane), Sandy (John Walsh), Marie (Damon Stokes), Lorri (Andy Williams). She was also loved by her 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, her cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Jack in 2009, her brother James Pluth in 1987 and most recently her brother Gerald Thompson, in June of this year.

She was born Joan Marie Pluth on October 2, 1933 in Petaluma, CA and met Don when she was just 17 years old. They were married a few days after her 18th birthday in 1951. Don and Joan moved to South Lake Tahoe with their young family in 1957 when she was just 24 years old.

While raising her growing family, she became an active parishioner at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. She worked many different jobs including cocktail waitress at Harrah's and secretary at the Catholic School. Joan obtained her Real Estate License in the early 1970's and was instrumental in running the family construction business, building many houses in and around Lake Tahoe, including the Impossible Cabins.

Growing up in the Depression Era, she knew the value of hard work and instilled that value in her children and grandchildren. She taught them to cook, sew, knit, crochet, hunt, fish, split wood, rake pine needles and shovel snow. Joan was the organist at St. Theresa's Church for nearly sixty years and until recently she played and sang at the 8:00 am mass every Sunday. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her San Francisco Giants, the Green Bay Packers, and the San Francisco 49ers. She loved spending time outdoors with her husband hunting in Montana and fishing in Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf Lake and the Sea of Cortez in Baja.

Joan fought through and survived many health challenges throughout her life and was the strength and backbone of her family. She called herself a survivor. Her family called her a Warrior. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rosary will be held Friday January 12, 2018 at 6:00pm at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday January 13, 2018 at 10:00am followed by a Celebration of her amazing life in Grace Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Theresa's Catholic Church or Barton Hospice.