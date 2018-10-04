John Costanza, husband, father and grandfather, died on September 21, 2018. His entire family surrounded him the days before his passing, singing "Sweet Caroline"…his favorite song. John was born in Martinez, Ca.

He, his wife, Jo Ann and their three children resided in the San Jose area for 35 years, where he had a bookkeeping/tax business. In 1988 the couple retired to So Lake Tahoe. Soon afterwards, family members followed and retirement was "short lived" when they purchased and operated Mt. High Records for eleven years.

The couple had a penchant for traveling and once took a cross country motor trip for a year. After that, they bought a fifth-wheel and full-timed in it for six years, going to Arizona in the Winters and work camping in Tahoe in the summers.

Through their association with the senior center bridge groups, they made many good friends over the years. John was a loyal Giants and Niners fan. He also had a deep, compassionate love for his pet dogs, Pandy and Bo. Bo is waiting for his Dad at the Rainbow Bridge.

John is survived by his wife Jo Ann; sons, Steven (Daughter-In-Law Nancy Brinkley Costanza) and David; daughter, Loreen Major; and grandchildren, Justin, Megan (Dan) Hurley and Nathan (Tyson Stumbaugh), Alexander and Austin Costanza.

A private service will be held.