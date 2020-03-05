John Russell Rice Jr.

Provided Photo

John Russell Rice Jr. died peacefully at Carson Tahoe Medical Center in Carson City, NV on February 23, 2020 from complications of a recently diagnosed medical condition, surrounded by family at the age of 63. John is preceded in death by his parents: father John Russell Rice Sr. of Fremont, Ca; mother Elizabeth LaVerne Rice-Killian of South Lake Tahoe, CA; and his grandson Mason Allen Geist of Gardnerville, NV. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Ginger Gale Rice, his totally awesome daughters Jessica Renee – Rice Lyvers (Henry) and Tiffany Rae Rice (Matthew). As well as his grandchildren Logan Matthew Russell Rice, Isabelle Elizabeth – Rice Lyvers and Alyssa Faye – Rice Lyvers. John was born on April 20, 1957 in San Jose, CA. As a child he enjoyed sailing and built a small boat that he sailed frequently in the San Francisco Bay. He joined the Army in 1974 where he served 4 years as a helicopter mechanic. In 1979 he met his wife and lived in South Lake Tahoe and raised his 2 daughters. He became a Master Mechanic and business owner of Rich’s Small Engines. He enjoyed rebuilding cars and remodeling homes, camping, riding his quad, and playing with/teaching his grandkids.