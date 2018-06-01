November 29, 1932 ~ May 12, 2018

John "Zach" Zachry passed away on May 12, 2018, in the warmth and comfort of his home. Zach was born on November 29, 1932, in Floydada, Texas. His parents were Ralph and Ouida Zachry. Ouida always loved baking him his favorite homemade chocolate pie.

Zach joined the Army in 1955 and was stationed in Panama. He then attended the University of Berkeley and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Forestry. He was a gymnast excelling on the pommel horse. His son Mike was born in 1956 in Berkeley. He always enjoyed the outdoors, working on the National Ski Patrol, flying, music, dancing, and traveling to different countries.

He began his career as a Forester with the U. S. Department of Agriculture in the Forest Service on the Inyo National Forest in Bishop, CA. His son David was born in 1958 in Lone Pine, CA. Zach transferred to the Sierra National Forest in Fresno, CA, in 1962, as the Lands Exchange Appraiser and then to the Mendocino National Forest. Zach and Michiko Tanizaki were married in 1987. He had set 55 as his age to retire. He did retire after 34 years in 1988.

He moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1989 where he taught skiing at Heavenly Ski Resort for 19 years. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching. Tahoe fit him like a glove. He would backpack, bike, fish, hike, fly, ski, dance, and golf. He volunteered at the Lake Tahoe Basin Mgmt. Unit assisting permittees, recording petroglyphs with the Nevada Rock Art organization, Kiwanis Sunrisers, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Tahoe-Douglas Food Distribution, and working at the Great Gatsby for the Lake Tahoe Basin. Zach was a "chocoholic" and savored his last taste of See's chocolate. Everyone who knew Zach misses his great smile and laughter. He had a wonderful life. We miss him every day.

Zach passed after a well fought battle with Parkinson's disease.

Zach was preceded in death by his parents and sister Annell. He is survived by his wife Michiko, sons Mike and David, daughter-in-law Lee Ann, and granddaughter Alyssa, sister Ruth Hope and brother-in-law Bill Austin, sister Judy Harpster; niece Lindsay; and nephews, Dan, Todd and Steve.

A celebration of life was held on May 31 at Valhalla in South Lake Tahoe.

If you wish to honor Zach with a donation, we suggest making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.