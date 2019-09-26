Jon Bachelder, husband, father & friend, passed away on September 16, 2019. Born in 1957 in Escondido, CA to Jack and Ann, he was raised in the deserts, mountains and beaches of California. Jon loved exploring and being outside. He was always working on a project or a vehicle, and we’ll remember his nearly permanent uniform of overalls and wireless headphones tuned to NPR or the Giants game while he worked.



Jon moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1979 and started working for Sierra Ski Ranch where he met Cecilia (Cece). Jon and Cece were married at the Fallen Leaf Lake Chapel in 1983, and held their wedding reception at the Camp Richardson Hotel. Jon and Cece raised their two daughters, Lauren and Allison in South Lake Tahoe, together adventuring through the trails and mountains of the area.



Jon worked for South Tahoe Public Utility District for over 35 years. His Pump Crew family at the Fountain Shop will miss his experience,

friendship and stream of jokes.



Jon was a longtime member of the Lake Tahoe Hi-Lo’s Four Wheel Drive Club. Off-roading was Jon’s passion, and he spent countless weekends

running the Rubicon or taking family up Twin Peaks, and every spare minute (and dollar) under the hood of one of the dozens of rigs he owned throughout his life. Together with the Hi-Lo’s, Jon helped maintain many of the four-wheel drive trails in the region for others to use and enjoy too.



We will miss Jon forever. Jon leaves behind his wife Cece, daughters Lauren and Allison, son-in-law Adam, granddaughter Adelyn, father

Jack, siblings Kim and Steven, extended family, and dear friends from Tahoe, the Carson Valley and across the country.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort.