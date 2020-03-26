Jonathan Job Leonard

Provided Photo

Jonathan Job Leonard, beloved father, son, brother, and friend passed away at home in South Lake Tahoe on February 25, 2020.

Jonathan, known to his family as J.J., was born June 28, 1979 in Guam, the ninth of eleven children. As a child and teen, he was adventurous and fun-loving, participating in sports and especially rollerblading. He spent his formative years in Utah and Maryland, and lived in Oregon and California before settling in South Lake Tahoe. He began working in construction at age nineteen, eventually working his way up to foreman. He was highly respected for his skills, leadership, and expert-level craftsmanship. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, target shooting, playing with his dogs, zip lining, ping pong, disc golf, dirt bikes, and music. He deeply loved his family and sons.

He is survived by his children, Jackson and Ryder; parents, James and Ronni; and his siblings, Shiree Wilson, Tiffany Sargis, Sasha (Thomas) Trae-Genthe, Tyler Sargis, Jared Leonard, Joshua Leonard, and Anjalique (Josh) Leavitt, née Leonard. He is predeceased by his sister, Bridget; his two brothers, Jacob and James; and his grandparents.

Memorial services were recently held in both South Lake Tahoe, Nevada and in St. George, Utah.