Jordana Nicole “Nikki” Baggot

January 28, 1976 ~ May 24, 2018

Nikki Baggot was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 28, 1976, where she lived the first eighteen years of her life.

She graduated from Arcadia High School in Phoenix and then went to Northern Arizona University. She earned a degree in Hotel-Restaurant Management. Upon graduation, she moved to South Lake Tahoe, where she lived the remaining twenty years of her life. She worked 16 years at Harvey's Casino for Caesar's Entertainment.

Nikki suffered a brain aneurysm May 4, 2018, and was admitted to Renown Rehabilitation Hospital in Reno. She passed away on May 24, 2018, with family and friends at her bedside.

Her passion was competitive horseback riding. Pony was one of her first words. She attended horse shows with her grandparents at age 2. As a teenager, she was the Zone 8 Southwest Regional Junior Hunter Champion. Nikki was also a competitive horse rider in the Reno/Tahoe community. She first found her horse home with Foxwood Farms, riding their prized Irish Warm Bloods. In 2005, Nikki purchased Coronea Ailis Ridsh. She rode her dam Devana, aka Chocolate Kiss, and a gelding Cornea Son, aka Jeff, in regional hunter and equestrian classes. Nikki remained loyal to her show riding while her horse Ali was growing up at Franktown Meadows. She won numerous showing honors and yearly end of season awards including the Let's Show Ruby Mountain Classic Team Challenge. She was an active founding member of the Shadowood Farm Saddle Club while riding the Big Easy, aka Wally. She received many high ribbons.

Her other main interests were her various Rottweiler dogs, the numerous flowers in her lovely garden, and frequent travel to Mexico.

She is survived by her mother and father, Linda and Atmore Baggot of Mesa, Arizona; her brother Arlyn Baggot of Lincoln, California; her sister Laura Pheil of Santa Rosa, California; niece Claire Baggot; and nephews Thomas Baggot and Travis Pheil.

She will be greatly missed by family as well as numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 at 10:30 am at Lake Tahoe Community Church, 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. The service will be led by Pastor Robert Kelley with piano by her father, Atmore Baggot.

Flowers may be sent directly to the church at the address above.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Walton's, Ross, Burke & Knobel, Reno, Nevada.