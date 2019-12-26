Jorge Alberto Lemus Campos November 25, 1958 ~ December 15, 2019

Jorge Alberto Lemus Campos “Beto”, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on December 15th, 2019. He was born November 25th, 1958, in La Libertad, El Salvador.

Jorge is survived by his children; Carlos Lemus, Jessica Lemus, Jonathan Lemus, Marvin Lemus; his ex-wife Marina Morales; his grandchildren Elena Lemus and Mateo Lemus; his parents Manuel Lemus and Concepcion Lemus; his siblings, Maria Elena, Antonio, Blanca, Raquel, Gloria, Rebecca, Eva, and Concepcion; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Jorge was a hardworking chef and electrician. He started working as an electrician as a child and continued his work as an electrician throughout his life. He started working as a cook after arriving in the United States seeking a better life for his family. He loved socializing, cooking, and joking with family and friends. He will also be remembered as a fun loving free spirit who enjoyed dancing to all types of music, especially reggae.

The viewing will be held at on December 28th, 2019 at McFarlane Mortuary, 887 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA and Funeral Service and Mass will be held at Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, 3580 Blackwood Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA.