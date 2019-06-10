JOSEPH D. MONTOYA

DECEMBER 14, 1933 ~ DECEMBER 8, 2018It is with great sadness that the family of Joe Montoya announces his passing after a battle with cancer, just shy of his 85th birthday. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.Joe was born in De Beque, Colorado to Phillip and Stella Montoya and had three brothers and three sisters. After graduating from De Beque High School, he served his country in the Air Force as a radio technician in Alaska. In 1957, he married his wife, Marylou, in Whittier, California.The Montoya family has resided in Tahoe for 47 years. Joe was known for having service stations in the area as well as working at Lily's Firestone. He tagged the name Main Street Joe - offering advice and innovations for the community. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, traveling, collecting rhino figurines, spending time with his family, and sitting by the fire thinking of new business ideas and solutions. He was a very generous person, who wanted everyone to be happy. We will all dearly miss his gentle soul, loving heart, and his amazing spirit and strength.Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 61 years, Marylou, and the families of Mike Montoya, René and Paul Diek, Dianna Montoya and Nicole and Jason Popovich. Joe will also be remembered by his two sisters, Marie and Margaret, his brother, Fred, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and extended family and dear friends.The family had a quiet home service, but want to thank you for your caring words, condolences and loving support.