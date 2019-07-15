November 1, 1935 ~ July 5, 2019

Joseph Edward Shackford, known to his high school friends as Stosh, and lovingly to his wife Kaye (Grossman) Shackford and blended family kids and grandkids as Martin Bear, Pa Bear, Dad, and Grandpa Joe, died suddenly on July 5th in the Incline Village, Nevada, home he shared since 1992 with Kaye and their two American Eskimo dogs Lucas Skybear and Piper Super Cub.

Joe was born on All Saints Day 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Thomas Leon Shackford and Eugenie (Edwards) Shackford. He grew up in Evanston, Illinois, where his early life was shaped by his high school baseball coach Dan Blaze and by being a member of the YMCA-sponsored Johnson Club – with deep friendships that have lasted to this day.

A fine baseball player and all around athlete (baseball, tennis, golf, skiing), he went on to Purdue University and received a degree in aeronautical engineering, while serving as house manager of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and as shortstop on Purdue’s varsity baseball team.

Passionate about aviation, he bought his first airplane at 26 – an Aeronca that took off at 60, cruised at 60, and landed at 60. The Aeronca morphed into several planes, culminating in a Cessna 182 Turbo RG that he and Kaye flew all over the country. One of his delights was soloing a Bell 206 Jet Ranger.

And he was the most beautiful dancer and musician (piano, organ). Music flowed through him.

Joe began his business career as a flight test engineer at Sikorsky, then moved to General Electric’s Aircraft Engines Group. Twenty-five years experience in military product support and worldwide commercial sales led to his being named the first GE National Executive, India. He and Kaye lived in New Delhi from 1986-89.

Upon return to the US, he took early retirement from GE to set up The Mattford Group with Kaye. For thirty years, their week-long Negotiating Solutions workshops helped thousands of aviation and semi-conductor industry professionals create value together, craft solutions better for both, and establish and maintain long-term relationships that could deal well with differences.

He brought equal passion to his life in Incline Village, from umpiring baseball to serving as the last president of the Incline Village Lions’ club to providing IVGID staff slots in the workshop to help them grow in confidence and competence.

Joe was so proud of his kids – Joanne Shackford Parkes and Julie Shackford-Bradley with his first wife Helen (Greene) Shackford (now Chace Kendro), Kaye’s children Mindy Tindle and Jason Matthews – and their six grandchildren Jasmine Bradley, Simone Bradley, Mollie (Tindle) Simi and Adam Tindle, Shelby Matthews and Devan Matthews.

We loved him deeply. He will be sorely missed.

A family celebration of life will be held next summer on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Please support Tahoe Family Solutions and the Reno Jazz Orchestra in his memory.