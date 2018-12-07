Joseph George Hollerbach III
December 7, 2018
January 12, 1952 ~ November 22, 2018
Beloved Son, Brother and Uncle.
Joe passed away Thanksgiving Day after a long battle with cancer.
The surviving members of his family are his father Joseph G. Hollerbach II, his sister Kit Hardy, his brother Mark Hollerbach, Kristeen Humbert and their daughter Hannah Humbert Hollerbach, his sister Suzanne Amman, his sister Jeanne Hollerbach and his brother David Hollerbach.
Joe was quite the craftsman. He built his two multi-hull boats from the ground up. The first boat "Secara" was launched in 1983. She was built inside his apartment at the Racket Club in Incline. Everyone thought he was remodeling until he removed the sliding doors and brought out Secara. His second boat "Echoes" was also built from the ground up and was launched in 1987. Joe loved sailing and beach combing after a storm. He loved spending whatever time he could sailing, skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, golfing and playing ball with his nieces. Joe was also a great photographer and a great guitar player. He loved his music.
He will be missed by many.
"Shine On Crazy Diamond"
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- FINAL ELECTION RESULTS: Measure T passes in South Lake Tahoe
- Amgen Tour of California returning to South Lake Tahoe in 2019
- Appellate court partially affirms lower court’s ruling on ‘Loop Road’ lawsuit
- Chance of snow at Lake Tahoe through this week
- Guest column: ‘Loop Road’ fails to address lack of parking in Stateline (opinion)