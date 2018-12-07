Joseph George Hollerbach III

January 12, 1952 ~ November 22, 2018

Beloved Son, Brother and Uncle.

Joe passed away Thanksgiving Day after a long battle with cancer.

The surviving members of his family are his father Joseph G. Hollerbach II, his sister Kit Hardy, his brother Mark Hollerbach, Kristeen Humbert and their daughter Hannah Humbert Hollerbach, his sister Suzanne Amman, his sister Jeanne Hollerbach and his brother David Hollerbach.

Joe was quite the craftsman. He built his two multi-hull boats from the ground up. The first boat "Secara" was launched in 1983. She was built inside his apartment at the Racket Club in Incline. Everyone thought he was remodeling until he removed the sliding doors and brought out Secara. His second boat "Echoes" was also built from the ground up and was launched in 1987. Joe loved sailing and beach combing after a storm. He loved spending whatever time he could sailing, skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, golfing and playing ball with his nieces. Joe was also a great photographer and a great guitar player. He loved his music.

He will be missed by many.

"Shine On Crazy Diamond"